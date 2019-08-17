NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said that three people were shot late Saturday afternoon in an incident that was related to the murder of a woman that took place hours earlier in a different part of Newport News.

One of the people hurt in the second shooting was a police officer. The others were a bystander and the suspect in the murder.

The shooting in which the three were hit happened off Jefferson Avenue, near the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and Peninsula Drive. The location is in the southern part of the city.

Police Chief Steven Drew said officers tried to arrest the person wanted for a murder that happened in Kiln Creek Saturday. The person began shooting at police, hitting one of the officers, as well as a bystander. Officers returned fire and hit him.

Medics took him, the officer, and the bystander to the hospital. The officer's injury wasn't considered life-threatening. The bystander was hurt seriously. Police didn't say how badly the suspect was hurt, but they did say he was going into surgery.