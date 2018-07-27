NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — To commemorate a century of history, the public can go inside Fort Eustis this weekend.

On July 27 and 28th, the public is invited to attend its centennial events. On Friday, it's Legacy MMA Fighting Night, and the doors open at 6 p.m. LFA welterweight world title fight that will headline undefeated LFA welterweight champion James Nakashima against undefeated U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle “Gunz Up” Stewart.

On Saturday Fort Eustis is hosting a free 100th Anniversary open house. Activites, including carnival rides, a mechanical bull, a zip line, inflatable games, pony rides, food, and music, kick off at 11 a.m. Guests can even tour various parts of For Eustis.

Saturday night Daughtry will be performing at For Eustis Murphy Field. the doors open at 6 p..m. Click here for ticket information.

Fort Eustis was established in 1918. It supports more than 6,300 service members, 2,600 Department of Defence civilians, and 10,900 military family members. Fort Eustis is known for its association with Army Transportation, Army Aviation, and the home of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.

