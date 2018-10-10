CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic is hosting a job fair to fill 600 career vacancies.

The career fair will be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive on Sunday. All are welcome to attend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This dynamic hiring initiative is key to enabling NAVFAC’s mission of supporting the fleet, says NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic Business Director Tom Barstow. “The workload we have in support of the Navy and Marine Corps mission is on the rise and finding the right people to fill out our team is our top priority.”

NAVFAC Mid-Atlantic plans to use direct hiring authorities by the Department of Defense in order to quickly fill the empty positions. Hiring specialists will conduct interviews during the career fair, and for qualified candidates, offer tentative job offers on site.

The career fair is recruiting for hundreds of federal positions in a variety of professional disciplines and geographic areas to include, but not limited to: Architects, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Fire Protection, and Environmental Engineers; Construction Managers; Engineering Technicians; Community Planners; Realty Specialists: Contract Specialists; Financial Management Specialists; and Information Technology Specialists.

Craftsman trade positions are also available to include: High Voltage Electricians; Electricians; Air Conditioning Equipment Mechanics; Carpenters; Maintenance Mechanics; Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanics; Riggers, Crane Operators; Plumbers and Pipefitters.

Applicants are encouraged to submit their resumes ahead of the event to NAVFAC_MLHRO@navy.mil. Applicants are also asked to bring copies of their resumes to the job fair as well as transcripts, professional licenses, and certifications to help determine qualifications.

