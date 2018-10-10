NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Tom Hardy has been spending some quality time in the area on Tuesday!

On Tuesday, the British actor and filmmaker stopped by JEB Little Creek-Fort Story for a special Venom movie screening. He also took a tour onboard the USS George H.W. Bush docked at Naval Station Norfolk.

Hardy took a United Service Organizations tour to meet the sailors, see what happens on a ship, and learn what 'Freedom at Work' is all about. The tour of the ship included a trip to the flight deck, bridge, and a couple hundred selfies with crew members.

NORFOLK, Va. (Oct. 9, 2018) Actor Tom Hardy tours the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush as part of a United Service Organizations visit. The ship is in port in Norfolk conducting routine training exercises to maintain carrier readiness.

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Facebook Page

Hardy is known his roles in From the Ashes, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception.

The actor's most recent film is a thriller/ science fiction movie called Venom. The movie is about is about an investigative journalist Eddie Brock who attempts a comeback following a scandal, but accidentally becomes the host of an alien symbiote that gives him a violent super alter-ego.

Check out the trailer here:

Venom was released on October 5.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC