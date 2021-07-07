Tornadoes possible in Hampton Roads as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Elsa – and with that – a possibility for isolated tornadoes in Hampton Roads.

SUFFOLK, Va. — It's been nearly one year since twisters hit Suffolk, Courtland and Bertie County, during Tropical Storm Isaia.

Now, one of the hard-hit communities in downtown Suffolk to see how ready they are for Elsa and her threat for isolated tornadoes Thursday.

“We’ve done very well for the year, I think, considering all the challenges we’ve had to deal with,” said Brandon Carter with Brandon House Furniture.

110 homes and businesses in Suffolk were damaged after two tornadoes touched down August 4 last year.

Since then, Brandon House Furniture focused on renovating another location on West Washington Street.

Now, with Elsa bringing a threat of isolated tornadoes to Hampton Roads, this community is keeping a close watch.

“Mother nature, it’s going to happen. I’ve just got to be prepared for it,” said Suffolk resident Gregory Beamon. He says he stays informed by watching the news and through weather alerts on his phone.

“Weather radios are extremely important as well,” said Jason Elmore, deputy communications director with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

Elmore also recommends signing up for alerts through local government. Apps can help too. He says packing an emergency kit is key, in case days go by without power or you have to evacuate.

“We're hoping that this storm will not be extremely significant... since it's a fast-moving storm. But go ahead and get prepared now and you'll be ready for the rest of the hurricane season,” said Elmore.

Experts predict Elsa won’t have as strong an impact on Hampton Roads compared to Isaias last year. But in any event, communities like downtown Suffolk prove they’re resilient.

“If someone needs help, we’ll assist or whatever we can. It’s a close-knit neighborhood,” said Beamon.