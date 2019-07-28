The combination of the developing tropical cyclone from the south and an approaching front from the north should cause an increase in showers and thunderstorms by late Sunday afternoon and night.

Increasing rip currents and seas will be the main concern for our area on Sunday.

There are lots of variables in the forecast, so check back on local updates.

Meanwhile, the system east of The Lesser Antilles has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days. It would not impact the U.S. for 10 days, if at all.

