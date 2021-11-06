Tractor trailer, truck crash killing one person on W. Military Hwy in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died after a crash between a truck and a tractor trailer Saturday.
Chesapeake Police responded to the collision at the intersection of W. Military Hwy. and Snowden St. in Chesapeake around 7 p.m. Saturday.
A police spokesperson said a tractor trailer was crossing W. Military Hwy. from Snowden St. when a pickup truck ran into the side of it.
The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, according to police.
The collision shut down all southbound lanes just before exit 13-B, and W. Military Highway remains closed at Snowden St. for an ongoing investigation, said the department.