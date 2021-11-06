Tractor trailer, truck crash killing one person on W. Military Hwy in Chesapeake

Chesapeake Police say W. Military Highway remains closed for an investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person died after a crash between a truck and a tractor trailer Saturday.

Chesapeake Police responded to the collision at the intersection of W. Military Hwy. and Snowden St. in Chesapeake around 7 p.m. Saturday.

A police spokesperson said a tractor trailer was crossing W. Military Hwy. from Snowden St. when a pickup truck ran into the side of it.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, according to police.