A part of Interstate 30 has been closed down in Benton after a livestock trailer overturned and a bull got loose.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted Friday afternoon that the westbound lanes of I-30 were closed down around 2:30 p.m.
Police said the bull was detained around mile marker 118.
Officer Steven Cave with Benton Animal Control told us that at least one more cow remains loose off the highway. A total of three cows have been caught since the accident.
All lanes of I-30 westbound re-opened around 4:00 p.m.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
© 2018 KTHV