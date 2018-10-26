SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — One person is dead following a train and dump truck crash in Suffolk on Thursday.

According to Suffolk police, Emergency Communications received the 911 call around 7:55 p.m. of the crash at the intersection of East Washington Street and Moore Avenue in downtown Suffolk.

The train did not derail, but the investigating remains ongoing.

A 13News Now viewer shared this video of the scene:

According to Amtrak's train tracker, North Regional #125 from New York to Norfolk is sitting in downtown Suffolk.

Amtrak made the following statement about the crash:

Service on Amtrak train 125 has been temporarily suspended after it came into contact with a vehicle on the tracks. The incident happened this evening in Suffolk. At the time of on the incident. 60 customers were on the train. There are no reported injuries to customers or crew members.

The train originated in New York and was heading to Norfolk at time of incident.

Investigation into the incident is underway. I will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.

