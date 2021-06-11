Astroworld Festival tragedy: What we know about the eight victims

A 14-year-old Spring Branch ISD student was the youngest victim who died, the school district confirmed.

HOUSTON — Investigators are starting to share information on the eight young people who lost their lives during Friday night's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Less than 24 hours after the tragic incident, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released the ages of seven out of the eight victims. Two of them were teenagers.

The ages of the victims are 14, 16, 21, 21, 23, 23 and 27. The eighth victim is unknown at this time, according to Turner.

The youngest victim, John Hilgert, is a Memorial High School freshman, according to Spring ISD. Parents at Houston ISD's Heights High School confirmed a student at their school was also among the victims.

University of Dayton administrators sent an announcement that engineering senior Franco Patino also died while out of town for the concert.

According to Turner, the family members of six victims have been notified and only one remains unidentified.

"Last night was tragic on many different levels," Turner said during a media briefing Saturday afternoon.

“This was my first concert.” #ASTROWORLDFest memorable for all the wrong reasons the night after eight attendees died and many more were hurt. This memorial continues to grow outside the venue where candles are now lit in tribute. I’ll have more: @KHOU at 10:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/N6rFNlvn6u — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 7, 2021

John Hilgert

The youngest victim was a ninth-grade student from Memorial High School, according to Spring Branch ISD. They identified him as 14-year-old John Hilgert.

"Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial. This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today," Spring Branch ISD said in a statement. "Please keep the student's family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this tragedy. We will make counselors available to students next week to offer any help and support needed."

The school put up green ribbons around campus because that was John's favorite color.

Franco Patino

The University of Dayton confirmed mechanical engineering technology student Franco Patino, 21, was among those killed during Astroworld Festival.

Patino was a college senior from Naperville, Illinois. He minored in human movement biomechanics.

According to school officials, he was a member of the Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity. Patino was active in the campus Greek Life, as well as the local MEC community. He was a member of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers at UD, participated in the ETHOS program, and was currently working in an engineering coop program in Mason, Ohio.

What happened during Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival?

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said events started to really escalate at about 9:30 p.m. when a crowd surge took place during one of Travis Scott's performances. They said hundreds of people were injured during this time.

A total of 25 people had to be hospitalized. Eight died, 13 remain hospitalized, and as of Saturday afternoon, four had been discharged. One of the individuals who remain hospitalized is a 10-year-old who is still in critical condition, officials confirmed.

Candles form the number eight for those who died at Astroworld last night. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/xGzGRR2aBs — Matt Dougherty (@MattKHOU) November 7, 2021

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he knows there are a lot of narratives being circulated around about what caused the deaths of these eight individuals, but at this time, this incident is still a very active investigation and the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner.

Finner admitted to one of the narratives being investigated is that drugs were being injected into festivalgoers. Finner said he and his department are looking into a report of a security guard becoming unconscious after being pricked by a needle. The security guard was attempting to grab someone when he felt the prick and went down. A medical team had to administer Narcan to the security guard who then regained consciousness. He was examined and there was a prick mark found on his neck, Finner said.

This incident remains a very active investigation.

Click here for full coverage of the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

A memorial is being built outside NRG Park for the victims.

You can also follow the following reporters for live updates via their social media pages: