Tropical Storm Fay brings dangerous rip currents to Outer Banks

North Carolina didn't see much rain from Tropical Storm Fay.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Tropical Storm Fay didn’t bring much rain to the Outer Banks, North Carolina. The weather did get people out of the water.

On Thursday, big waves forced people out of thew water in Kill Devil Hills.

“The water itself will tell you to stay out of it," said Outer Banks resident Penny Johnson.

Johnson has lived near the Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills almost her whole life. Johnson knows the dangers of when trying to swim through a rip current.

“This my third pair of prescription glasses that she [ocean] ate," said Johnson.

Beach visitors already heard the warnings not to go in the water.

“The rip currents are really bad today so they’ve sent out a lot of warnings to just stay off the beach, stay off the water," said Newport News resident Valerie Butcher.