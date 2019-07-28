WTLV

The tropical low close to home is disorganized and the hurricane hunters cancelled their flight as a result. Conditions look to become more favorable as this low pressure moves closer to the Carolinas by later Monday and Tuesday. For us we will only see a few scattered of showers and thunderstorms from this system on Sunday. Be careful of increasingly dangerous rip currents with an increase in an east to northeast wind at 10-15 mph.

Elsewhere in the tropics we are tracking Tropical Storm Dorian likely to become a hurricane by the middle of next week in the Caribbean Sea. It is too early to determine if it will impact the United States if at all or even hold together. Keep checking back.