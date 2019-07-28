The tropical low close to home remains unorganized, however as the energy moves northeast offshore of the Carolinas conditions look more favorable for development.

By Monday or Tuesday a tropical cyclone is likely. Here at home, a stalled front keeps the developing cyclone well east of us, but that same front keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Elsewhere in the tropics we are tracking Tropical Storm Dorian, which is likely to become a hurricane by the middle of next week in the Caribbean Sea. It is too early to determine if it will impact the United States if at all or even hold together. Keep checking back for updates.