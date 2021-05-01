Trump administration scales back wild bird protections

Conservationists said they'll push President-elect Joe Biden to reverse the new changes of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Trump administration finalized changes to a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species, despite warnings that billions of birds could die as a result.

A U.S. District Court judge in August had blocked the administration's prior attempt to change how the Migratory Bird Treaty Act is enforced.

But urged on by industry groups, the Trump administration has remained adamant that the act has been used inappropriately for decades to penalize companies when birds land in oil pits or collide with power lines.