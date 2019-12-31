FORT WORTH, Texas — Two people were killed Sunday after a man with a gun opened fire inside a church in Texas.

President Donald Trump has since voiced his thanks and support for the armed congregants who are being credited for "taking out" the gunman within seconds.

On Monday, Trump tweeted "Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the congregation of yesterday's church attack." He also said "It was over in 6 seconds thanks to the brave parishioners who acted to protect 242 fellow worshippers."

Trump said "these heroes" and "Texas laws allowing them to carry arms" saved lives.

Trump again tweeted his thanks Tuesday morning, saying "if it were not for the fact that there were people inside of the church that were both armed, and highly proficient in using their weapon, the end result would have been catastrophic."

During a Sunday morning service, which was being live-streamed, a person wearing a dark coat stands up and pulls out what appears to be a shotgun as communion was wrapping up. The person appears to fire twice before another person appears to shoot back.

The video, which has since been removed from YouTube, lasted about six seconds.

Many people in the church ducked under pews while others rushed toward the person, holding up handguns.

The two people killed were identified as Richard White, 67, and Tony Wallace, 64.

Jack Wilson and several other congregants were identified as the people who shot and killed the gunman.

According to CBS Austin, Texas lawmakers passed several bills related to state gun laws in 2019. Senate Bill 535 removed restrictions from license holders to carry guns inside churches.

Other bills prohibit landlords from banning firearms, allow licensed gun owners to carry firearms in public after a natural disaster and prohibit schools from banning license gun owners from storing their guns inside their car in a campus parking lot.

