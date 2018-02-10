VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating two shooting Monday evening.

Emergency Communications received the first 911 call about a firearms violation around 7:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Hope Avenue. Responding officers canvassed the area and found the crime scene.

A man was found in the area suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials received the second 911 call around 9:35 p.m. about a similar complaint down the street in the 100 block of Shoreview Court.

Police searched the area and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any current suspect information about either shooting, but officials are still investigating.

Police have not confirmed if these shootings were related.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

