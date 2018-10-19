NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Public Schools are hosting a community dialog to discuss closing two elementary schools and converting another school into a K-8 facility.

The meeting will take place on Monday, October 29, 2018, at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Taylor Middle. Leaders plan to talk about closing Poplar Hall and Fairlawn elementary schools and convert Lake Taylor Middle.

The district is working with the firm Cooperative Strategies as it undergoes its educational planning process. During the meeting, consultants will provide updates on the work that has been done thus far and will seek input from the community as they formulate their next round of recommendations to the School Board and Administration.

Parents, teachers, or community members looking for more information or interested in providing feedback, can complete a questionnaire now through October 22.

Meetings discussing the district's start times, facility and class size, family impacts, enrollment, and transportation needs for the district were held earlier in the month.

