VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say they are working to learn more about a shooting not far from Virginia Wesleyan University that injured two people Sunday night.

Police tweeted that a "shots fired" case occurred near Redkirk Lane and Pickering Street just before 10 p.m.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries. Medics rushed both of them to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Investigators were on the scene for several hours as they scoured the area for clues.

No suspects are being sought, but police say this is a very active, ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.