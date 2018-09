PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Portsmouth Police Officers are on the scene of a suspicious shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, dispatch received the 911 call at 4:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Dunedin Road. Two male victims have been shot.

Police are still investigating, and no further information has been released.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC