NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A two-vehicle crash on I-664 in Newport News resulted in a fatality on Sunday.

According to State Police, the incident occurred at the Jefferson Avenue exit around 2:30 a.m. A Kia Stinger crossed into the path of a Nissan Altima, making contact with the Altima and pushing the vehicle into the guardrail.

The momentum of the crash caused the Nissan to roll over and land on top of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia was killed instantly. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

