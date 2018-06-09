ATLANTA — A big-name rapper is in trouble with the law after police arrested him for drug possession Wednesday evening.

According to Atlanta Police Officer Stephanie Brown, police stopped Tyrone William Griffin Jr., better known as Ty Dolla $ign, and six others in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr., near the Busy Bee Cafe, around 5 p.m.

Police reportedly stopped the group after they noticed a smell of marijuana coming from their vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found marijuana and cocaine inside.

Griffin was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail by Atlanta Police. Griffin was charged with possession of marijuana - less than an oz., possession of cocaine, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The other six were released without charges.

According to Ticketmaster, the rapper was in Atlanta for a show at Lakewood Amphitheater as part of G-EAZY's "The Endless Summer Tour."

