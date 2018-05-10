NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A suspect wanted for a failed carjacking and a carjacking was taken into custody overnight by Newport News Police, according to a spokesperson.

Officials originally reported that at around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Emergency Communications received a call about a robbery from an individual at the Food Lion located in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road.

On the scene, officers spoke with the 73-year-old victim who said a man grabbed her and tried to take her keys. The suspect was unsuccessful, and he fled from the scene to the Advance Auto located in the area of Oyster Point Road and Warwick Boulevard. At the Advanced Auto, he stole a gold vehicle that was unoccupied and running.

Police described the suspect as a 16 to 19-year-old of age wearing a blue shirt and red shorts. There were no reported injuries in either incident.

Before the carjacking, the suspect rode a black tricycle.

Police did not release the suspect's name or mugshot, saying they would do so on Monday.

Newport News Police

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

