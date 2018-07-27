If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — An explosive wildfire tore through two small Northern California communities before reaching the city of Redding, killing a bulldozer operator on the fire lines, burning three firefighters, destroying dozens of homes and forcing thousands of terrified residents to flee.

Flames swept through the communities of Shasta and Keswick before jumping the Sacramento River on Thursday and reaching Redding, a city of about 92,000 people and the largest in the region.

The so-called Carr Fire is "taking down everything in its path," said Scott McLean, a CalFire spokesman for the crews battling the blaze. It's now reached 44,450 acres and is only three percent contained.

Residents in the western part of Redding who hadn't been under evacuation orders were caught off guard and had to flee with little notice, causing miles-long traffic jams as flames turned the skies orange.

"When it hit, people were really scrambling," McLean said. "There was not much of a warning."

Many firefighters turned their focus from the flames to getting people out alive.

"Really we're in a life-saving mode right now in Redding," said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief with Cal Fire. "We're not fighting a fire. We're trying to move people out of the path of it because it is now deadly and it is now moving at speeds and in ways we have not seen before in this area."

Some residents drove to hotels or the homes of family members in safer parts of California, while other evacuees poured into a shelter just outside of town.

A reporter with KRCR-TV choked up as she reported live updates about the fire before the station had to go off the air later. Two news anchors told viewers that the building was being evacuated and urged residents to "be safe."

Journalists at the Record Searchlight newspaper tweeted about continuing to report on the fire without electricity in their newsroom, and a reporter at KHSL-TV wrote on Twitter that the station's Redding reporters were "running home to gather their things."

Mike Mangas, a spokesman at Mercy Medical Center, said the hospital was evacuating five babies in its neonatal intensive care unit, which cares for premature newborns and taking them to medical facilities outside of the area.

He said the hospital was preparing high-risk patients to be evacuated but there were no immediate plans to do so.

He said several burn patients were admitted to the emergency room but that most were being treated and released.

🔥🔥#CarrFire Update🔥🔥



The fire is creating a huge wind vacuum and moving very rapidly toward west redding. This fire is out of control!



If you see heavy smoke or flames and feel threatened, leave... don’t... https://t.co/JWAuLtdLBG — CHP Redding (@CHPRedding) July 27, 2018

Late Thursday, crews found the body of a bulldozer operator who was hired privately to clear vegetation in the blaze's path, McLean said.

The fire burned over the operator and his equipment, making the man the second bulldozer operator killed in a California blaze in less than two weeks.

Three firefighters and an unknown number of civilians had burns, but the extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known, McLean said.

"It's just chaotic. It's wild," he said. "There's a lot of fire, a lot of structures burning."

Firefighters tried in vain to build containment around the blaze Thursday but flames kept jumping their lines, he said.

"It's just a heck of a fight," he said. "They're doing what they can do and they get pushed out in a lot of cases. We're fighting the fight right now."

He said the fire behavior was so erratic, there were tornadoes within the fire "tossing around equipment, blowing windows out of Cal Fire pickup trucks."

The 45-square-mile (115-square-kilometer) fire that began Monday tripled in size overnight Thursday amid scorching temperatures, low humidity, and windy conditions. It was sparked by a mechanical issue involving a vehicle, Cal Fire said.

Brett Gouvea, incident commander of the crews battling the fire, urged residents to pay close attention to the blaze.

"This fire is extremely dangerous and moving with no regard for what's in its path," he said.

Earlier in the day with flames exploding around Whiskeytown Lake, an effort to save boats at a marina by untying them from moorings and pushing them to safety wasn't swift enough to spare them all.

Dozens of charred, twisted and melted boats were among the losses at Oak Bottom Marina.

"The boat docks down there — all the way out in the water — 30 to 40 boats caught fire when the fire laid down on top of them last night and burned those up," said fire Chief Mike Hebrard of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Wildfires throughout the state have burned through tinder-dry brush and forest, forced thousands to evacuate homes and caused campers to pack up their tents at the height of summer. Gov. Jerry Brown declared states of emergency for the three largest fires, which will authorize the state to rally resources to local governments.

The wildfires have dispatched firefighters to all corners of the state amid an oppressive heat wave.

A huge forest fire continued to grow outside Yosemite National Park. That blaze killed 36-year-old Braden Varney, a heavy equipment operator for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection whose bulldozer rolled over into a ravine July 14.

Hundreds of miles to the south, the Cranston Fire grew to 7.5 square miles (19 square kilometers) and about 3,000 residents remained under evacuation orders in Idyllwild and several neighboring communities. That fire, which destroyed five homes, is believed to have been sparked by arson.

#CarrFire [update] off Hwy 299 and Carr Powerhouse Rd, Whiskeytown (Shasta County) is now 28,763 acres and 6% contained. NEW MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS IN PLACE. Unified Command: @CALFIRESHU and Whiskeytown National Park. https://t.co/QmhauigUxW pic.twitter.com/gfCArUsL62 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 27, 2018

Check the @PGE4Me Power Outage Map around #Redding due to #CarrFire if you live in the area or have loved ones nearby. https://t.co/L6JEb0VqHC pic.twitter.com/PuiR76rNIE — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) July 27, 2018

The following areas are under mandatory evacuation orders:

South along Swasey Dr from SR 299 to Placer Rd.

West along Placer Rd From Swasey Dr to Prospect Dr

North from Prospect Dr to encompass Middle Park Ranch Land Area

West of Overhill Dr and North of SR 299

North of SR 299 and West of Spinmaker Rd to the end of Harlan Dr

Keswick Dam East to Counter Lane, North to Quartz Hill Rd

Neighborhoods off Quartz Hill Rd. between Court St. and Keswick Dam Rd.

Neighborhoods off Lake Blvd between Oasis Rd. and N. Market St.

Neighborhoods west of N Market St, south of Caterpillar Rd.

Neighborhoods off Redwood Blvd. and White River Dr.

Neighborhoods west of S Market St. including areas around Lake Redding Pk. and Lake Redding Golf Course

Neighborhoods along the north side of Eureka Way, west of Overhill Dr., including the neighborhoods off of Redbud Dr., Royal Oaks Dr., Sunriver Ln., and Sunflower Drive.

Neighborhoods west of Buenaventura Blvd between Eureka Way (Hwy 299) to Hwy 273; including the Lake Mary neighborhood, the Cumberland neighborhood, and County Heights Neighborhood.

Additionally, the community of French Gulch is also under an evacuation order. Residents along SR 299 west of Trinity Mountain Road to the base of Buckhorn Summit are also under an evacuation order. Residents along Whiskey Creek Road to include the boat launch/day use areas are evacuated. SR 299 W closure for westbound traffic now at Buenaventura Boulevard. Closure to eastbound traffic remains at Buckhorn Summit. South along Swasey Drive from SR 299 to Placer Road, West along Placer Road from Swasey Drive to Prospect Drive and North from Prospect Drive to common place Middletown Park.

Residents located east of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Shasta College 11555 Old Oregon Trail in Redding. Residents located west of Trinity Mountain Road use evacuation center located at Weaverville Elementary School 31020 HWY 3 in Weaverville.

Animal evacuation centers:

Large Animal – Redding Rodeo Grounds 715 Auditorium Drive Redding, California.

Small Animal – Haven Humane 9417 East Side Drive Redding, California.

For information on evacuation notifications visit http://www.shascom911.com

The following road closures are in effect:

SR 299 at Buckhorn (Trinity/Shasta County Line) and SR 299 at JFK Drive (Whiskeytown).

Trinity Mountain Rd at SR 299 and Whiskey Creek Rd at SR 299 are also closed.

