NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Before their big weekend at NAS Oceana Air Show, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels visited the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters.

On Friday, children and staff at the hospital got to meet several Blue Angel crew members. Kids were able to draw pictures for the pilots, and patients received a photo of the Blue Angels flying over Disney World.

Check out the photos taken during the visit:

PHOTOS: U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit CHKD

PHOTOS: U.S. Navy Blue Angels visit CHKD

