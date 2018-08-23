NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA) is currently hiring for open civilian police officers for its Hampton Roads naval installations.

NRMA partnered with Tidewater Community College's Career Services Center to hold a security hiring event at the TCC Virginia Beach campus. On September 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tentative job offers will be made on the spot in the Student Center locates at 1700 College Cres., 3rd Floor Multi-Purpose Conference Room.

Applicants should bring a current resume, a valid U.S. issued drivers license, Social Security card, and a copy of their high school diploma/GED or college transcripts (if applicable, college degree not necessary to apply). Anyone who is given a tentative job offer will be subject to a pre-employment drug screening, background investigation, medical evaluation, and a physical agility test.

The Navy is looking for applicants who are at least 21 years old, have at least 6 months of general work experience, must be a U.S. citizen with no felony conviction, and must be able to obtain a security clearance.

Federal police officer salaries range from $26,875 to $40,653 with full benefits. Salaries listed may vary based on hired position and potential overtime opportunities.

