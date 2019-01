NORFOLK, Va. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey there was a 4.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Maryland.

The earthquake was 219 kilometers, or 136 miles, off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland, according to the organization.

People have reported to the USGS that they felt the effects of the earthquake.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.