CHANTILLY, Va. — Residents in Chantilly, Virginia captured on video a U.S. Postal Service truck that caught fire while delivering mail Saturday.

Andrea Jacobs and her daughter, Michelle Jacobs, said they were on their way home from a shopping trip around 2:15 p.m. when they saw flames coming from the 4000 block of Silas Hutchinson Drive.

At first, Andrea said she thought it was a house that was on fire, but as they pulled up closer, she realized it was a mail truck that was engulfed in smoke and flames.

Michelle caught video of the smoldering truck as well as fire officials arriving to extinguish the flames. Fairfax County Fire Department confirmed they responded to the call and put out the fire.

Photos taken after the fire was put out show the mail truck burnt to a crisp.

Residents capture video of this mail truck that caught fire during a delivery in Chantilly, Virignia.

Andrea said the mailman was able to get out of the truck before it caught fire and she still received all of her mail.

A spokesperson with the USPS confirmed that the letter carrier was unharmed and all of the mail inside the vehicle was recovered safely.

Fairfax fire officials said they do not know the cause of the fire. USPS said the incident and cause are still under investigation.

