VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A traffic stop by a Virginia Beach Traffic Safety Unit at the Oceanfront turned into a full investigation on Monday.

Around 8:45 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The officer ran the vehicle tags to a suspected stolen vehicle.

When the officer made contact with the driver, he discovered the vehicle had been stolen and the driver had several warrants in another jurisdiction in Virginia.

After further investigating, officials found an unknown substance and called the Virginia Beach Fire Department to assist.

Due to an active investigation, police closed down the 1700 block to the 1800 block of Pacific, Atlantic and the boardwalk are closed.

No further information has been released at this time.

