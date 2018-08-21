VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A traffic stop by a Virginia Beach Traffic Safety Unit at the Oceanfront turned into a bigger investigation on Monday.

Around 8:45 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. The officer ran the vehicle tags. They came back to a stolen vehicle. The officer found that the driver had several warrants against him in another Virginia jurisdiction.

After further investigation, police found an unknown substance in the vehicle and called the Virginia Beach Fire Department to help them.

After further investigation, substances that could be used to make methamphetamines were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, 47-year-old Michael Steven Whalen of Winchester, Virginia was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Control Act.

The passenger, 38-year-old Yasmine Mercedes Reid of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with Manufacture, Sale, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Act.

Officials are still investigating, no further information is available at this time.

