Virginia Beach restaurants brace for new restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise

Some Virginia Beach restaurants said they're preparing for the potential of new restrictions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Positive COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Department of Health data showed some of the highest numbers were Friday through Sunday.

Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam addressed the case increases and hinted at the possibility of adding restrictions again if cases continue to rise.

COVID-19 has forced some businesses to close. Other restaurants, like The Chicken Spot just had a grand opening in May. Maricen Price is the owner.

"Whatever we can do to keep everyone safe, including my staff and the customers; restriction is a good thing," said Price.

"We're encouraging everybody, before they enter in our establishments, to make sure they wear masks," said Price.

Price owns two other restaurants in Virginia Beach.

"I actually work directly with the health department to make sure I'm aware of what's going on," said Price.

Price said masks are required for all staff members and customers. She has placed hand sanitizer stations throughout her restaurants.