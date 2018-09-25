Several roads on the Eastern Shore were damaged from flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

VDOT is working to fix the roads. Hillsborough Drive, Route 810, near Shields Bridge Road, Route 178, in Accomack County remains closed. VDOT is working to provide temporary access to the affected residents.

VDOT has repaired Wardtown Road (Route 606) near Occohannock Neck Road (Route 183) in Northampton County. Crews reopened it to traffic on Sept. 21, a VDOT official said.

VDOT crews have repaired and reopened the following roads in Northampton County:

Happy Union Drive, Route 692

Cemetery Drive, Route 602

Saltworks Road, Route 615

