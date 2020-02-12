Vehicle hits utility pole causing road closure in Williamsburg

Bypass Road, between Parkway Drive and Capitol Landing Road, is expected to be closed for half the day.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A single-vehicle crash in Williamsburg caused damage to a transformer Wednesday morning.

The crash happened sometime after 9 a.m. on Bypass Road between Parkway Drive and Capitol Landing Road.

A vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. The driver was the only person in the vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

A transformer on the utility pole was damaged and created a minor hazardous material situation, officials said.

Williamsburg Fire Department and Dominion Energy are on the scene. Bypass Road, between Parkway Drive and Capitol Landing Road, is expected to be closed for half the day.