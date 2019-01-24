NORFOLK, Va. — QUESTION:

Can the Navy absorb the Coast Guard, restore funding through White House petition?

SOURCES:

United State code

PROCESS:

Thousands of people have signed a petition on the White House website asking for the Navy to absorb the Coast Guard to restore funding for Coast Guard members during the government shutdown.

In a local Facebook group, one woman shared the petition and wrote the petition may be "the only glimpse of hope at the moment to not miss another paycheck."

13News Now set out to verify if it's possible for the federal government to transfer the Coast Guard to operate under the Navy, restoring funding for Coast Guard servicemen and women.

With Coast Guard employees furloughed, we called the Navy. A Navy spokesperson said he could not comment, and referred us to the Department of Defense for answers. The Department of Defense looked into the petition but deferred to the White House for comment.

The White House information line played a recorded voicemail, with a spokesperson saying: "We apologize but due to the lapse in federal funding, we are unable to take your call."

Unable to find an answer from government officials, we turned to the United State code.

U.S. Code Title 14 Section 3 says the Coast Guard could be transferred to operate as a service in the Navy and receive some of the Navy's funding. However, it says the Coast Guard could only be transferred "upon the declaration of war"

Without a declaration of war, the Coast Guard remains a service in the Department of Homeland Security, which is not funded during this government shutdown.

ANSWER:

This is false. The request of the petition is not possible unless Congress or the President declares war.