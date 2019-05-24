WASHINGTON -- It's time for that hectic holiday getaway for Memorial Day weekend and our Verify team wants to help you plan.

So we're looking at two things..Is there really a best time to travel so you can miss the traffic and is there a best day to fill up the gas tank?

To get answers, our researchers contacted experts from AAA Mid-Atlantic.

In the Washington D.C. area, drivers will hit the worst traffic starting on Thursday and Friday late afternoon, AAA said. It'll be a mix of commuters and holiday travelers.

If you want to skip the gridlock, it's best to travel Sunday or Monday before 10:00 a.m. and 10 p.m. on both days.

Now what about paying less at the pump? Experts at GasBuddy,com told Verify researchers if you can, don't fill up this weekend..that's because gas prices are likely to drop on Monday or Tuesday.

So after speaking to our experts, we verified you can avoid holiday traffic and pay less for gas.

As for the absolute worst day for travel in the D.C. metro area, that's Memorial Day Monday between 3:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., AAA predicts.