Stopping the spread of misinformation online...that's what we do here at Verify.

Take for instance, the latest viral meme circulating on Facebook with over 60,000 shares.

It claims the first three bills Democrats introduced in the U.S. House this year were to impeach the president, ban the electoral college and hand out $54 billion in foreign aid.

So is it true?

To get answers, Verify researchers checked the Congressional records at Congress.gov.

The first bill introduced by Democrats was on January third .. the "For the People Act." that addressed voter registration -- and voting access.

Next came the Consolidated Appropriations Act, a funding bill for State Department expenses, NOT specifically $54 billion just for foreign aid.

The third bill, the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, outlines the U.S. policy on stopping the fighting in Syria and making way for a democratic government there.

So we verified this viral meme is false, the first three bills introduced by Democrats were not impeachment, an electoral college ban and pledging 54 million in foreign aid.

Now, impeachment and electoral college ban were introduced by Democrats as a joint resolution and resolution, respectively.

A joint resolution requires the approval of both Chambers as well as the president’s signature to become law and are generally used for continuing or emergency appropriations and for proposing amendments to the Constitution, according to the Senate.gov website.

A simple resolution are used to view point of a single house like giving "advice" on foreign policy and simple resolutions do not require the approval of the other house nor the signature of the president, and they do not have the force of law.

The meme is also incorrect that there were no bills related to safety and health care introduced by Democrats, two bills were introduced, one that addresses dental care for Veteran Affairs as well as a joint resolution for making health care as a constitutional right and a bill that would prevent firearm sales by unlicensed dealers at gun shows.