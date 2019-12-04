WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Did a Georgetown University poll that the president retweeted show that he has a 55 percent approval rating?

ANSWER:

No, a Fox Business graphic misquoted GU's data.

SOURCES:

Mo Elleithee- founding Executive Director of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service

Georgetown University- Institute of Politics and Public Service-Battleground Poll

Fox News

Fox Business

PROCESS:

From Day One of his presidency to the the end of March 2019, Trump has made 9,451 false of misleading claims, according to the Washington Post.

Trump tweeted "Great news! #MAGA" with a graphic showing a majority, 55 percent, approval rating, on April 11.

The inaccurate graphic, summarizing The Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service Battleground Poll, appeared on Fox Business on April 10.

Within two hours, the Director of the Georgetown program, had a response: this is incorrect.

Here is the University's data to back that up.

Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service

Fox News and Fox Business quickly issued on-air corrections to address the faulty graphic.

Fox News addresses correction on Fox Business approval rating graphic reposted by President Trump A graphic that aired on Fox Business Network and was then tweeted by President Trump claiming that the president has a 55 percent overall approval rating was in error. According to the Georgetown survey cited, President Trump has a 55 percent overall disapproval rating.

Others in the media are saying that the "55 percent approval rating" is actually his "disapproval rating." That too isn't quite right.

Rather 55 percent corresponds to percent of people who had an "unfavorable impression" of Donald Trump.

Georgetown University Institute of Politics and Public Service

So we can Verify, this graphic was a typo, one that Fox Business and Fox News have both corrected.