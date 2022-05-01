Many stores like CVS and Walgreens on their websites say out of stock online. Some are finding at-home COVID-19 tests but at a higher cost.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It can be hard to get your hands on an at-home COVID-19 test. So some are would-be entrepreneurs are selling them on the internet. However, there is a stern message from North Carolina's Attorney General, price gouging is not acceptable.

Many stores like CVS and Walgreens on their websites say out of stock online. Some are finding at-home COVID-19 tests but at a higher cost.

THE QUESTION:

Can you be fined for price gouging when selling an at-home COVID-19 test?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, you can be fined for price gouging when selling an at-home COVID-19 test.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"We are in a declared state of emergency by the governor, and that triggers north Carolinas anti-price-gouging law," North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, said.

"We want to make sure that all sellers know that the law is in effect and we are watching," Stein continued.

With Executive order 245 now in effect, sellers may not market products needed by the public at an unreasonable price, including at-home COVID-19 tests.

"There is a price point which the retailer has been selling over the last few months," Stein said. "There is a price they paid to get it in their story if their costs of the acquisition have not increased, they have no justification for raising their price on people because you and I desperately need them."

Attorney General Josh Stein tells us there is no set price point that crosses the line into price-gouging. Still, investigators would look at what the price was before the emergency declaration compared to after. Stein tells us this is not just for big-box retailers but individual sellers. According to North Carolina Price Gouging laws, people can face up to a $5,000 fine per violation.

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.

"Don't give into that little devil sitting on your shoulder thinking you could make a quick buck because that's against the law here in North Carolina and we will enforce it," Stein said.

Stein said he has already received a handful of complaints from people who believe they have seen price gouging. You can file a complaint here.