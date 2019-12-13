WASHINGTON D.C., DC — QUESTION:

Can you be fined for damage in an Uber or Lyft?

ANSWER:

Yes, you can be fined a damage fee of up to $250 for being messy in the backseat of an Uber or Lyft.

Uber has a tiered damage system, and said you cannot be fined for water damage that can be wiped away.

Lyft's system is on a case-by-case basis.

PROCESS:

A blog post published to Popville sparked a debate on when passengers should be charged for being messy in the back of an Uber or Lyft.

The passenger requested a Lyft when it was raining, and later noticed a fee from the company shortly after being dropped off.

"I noticed the cap on the bottle of water in my purse was slightly loose and the gloves in my purse were a little damp," the post read. "I then received a FIFTY dollar 'damage' charge from Lyft for what I can only assume were the few droplets of water from my bottle that may have spilled on the cloth (not leather) seat."

The post included a picture, allegedly originating from the Lyft driver, which showed the droplets.

POPVILLE



In the comments section, a debate was sparked, with some people saying the passenger should dispute the claim and others siding with the driver.

So we are verifying, can you really get fined for damage to an Uber or Lyft?

Our Verify researchers went to Uber and Lyft for answers.

Both companies allows drivers to collect up to $250 in damage fees from passengers.

For Uber, the fees are tiered based on the size of the mess, and whether it’s bodily fluid or food spills.

Uber's website provides a 'flat fee guide:'

$0 - Items that can be thrown away or wiped up quickly; any mess caused by water

$20 - Small interior mess, requires vacuuming or simple cleaning (ex. minor food/beverage spills, dirt, etc.)

$40 - Moderate exterior mess (ex. food/beverage mess on vehicle exterior)

$80 - Moderate interior mess (ex. larger food/beverage spill on fabric or other hard-to-clean surfaces, minor bodily fluid messes)

$150 - Any incident that requires cleaning between the window/door or air vents, major bodily fluid mess.

According to their policy online, a driver cannot charge for any mess caused by water. That includes if you're hopping in a ride share to escape the rain.

If you can wipe it up or throw it out, there should be no fee.

Lyft's policy leaves more up to interpretation. Under its terms and conditions, the company decides whether or not the car has been "materially damaged."

To request a damage fee, a driver must take at least two photos and report the damage before their next ride, or within six hours, whichever comes first.

Drivers also must submit a receipt within 24 hours, to show how those funds were used to clean or repair the damage.

We asked Lyft whether the passenger who blogged about her experience with a few droplets on the seat should have been charged. A spokesperson confirmed, that since WUSA9's Verify team started asking questions, the passenger had been refunded.

"We take damage disputes such as these very seriously," a Lyft spokesperson said. "Lyft’s support team investigates each incident individually and makes a determination based on the evidence available, such as photos and statements from involved parties. After investigating this situation, we've determined the evidence presented was insufficient and have refunded the passenger."

So yes, we can Verify that your Lyft or Uber driver can fine you for being messy.

But both companies let you dispute the charge if you think you’re being taken advantage of.

