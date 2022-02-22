Verify: Why carriers are shutting down 3G and how it might impact your life

Carriers are "sunsetting" 3G to make room for faster 5G, and some older devices might not work after today.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — 5G is the fifth generation of technology for mobile communication, promising to increase speeds and end delays. Cell carriers have already begun the transition. But with the phase in of 5G, 3G is on its way out, and that could impact some devices still running on the old network.

THE QUESTION

Why are communication carriers shutting down 3G?

THE ANSWER

To make room on the networks for faster 5G

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

By the end of the year, wireless carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile will have completely shut down their 3G networks to make room for faster 5G ones.

Each company has a different deadline for shutting off 3G, or “sunsetting.” AT&T is the first carrier to completely shutting its 3G network and that happens Feb 22.

According to the FCC, mobile carriers have to shut down older networks to free up space, or bandwidth, and make room for faster signals like 5G.



These network upgrades have been in the works for years with AT&T the first to completely shut its 3G down. T-Mobile will shut it down by July 1 and

Verizon by Dec 31.

So, how might this impact your life?



According to the FCC, when carriers shut down their 3G networks, items like medical alert devices, older fire and burglar alarms, crash prevention systems in cars, breathalyzers, ankle monitors, and older tablets and some smart watches might not work.