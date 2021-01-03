Verify: No, you don't get to choose which COVID-19 vaccine you get

It depends on how your state is allocating the vaccines.

WASHINGTON — Which vaccine will you get? Now that the FDA has approved three coronavirus vaccines, will you get a choice in which you get?

Since we started talking about vaccines, many of us assumed it would be a choice. We took it to the experts to find out who actually decides who gets what vaccine.

Question:

Do you get to choose which vaccine you get?

Answer:

No.

Our Sources:

The US Department of Health and Human Services and Dr. Anand Parekh chief medical advisor for the Bipartisan Policy Center.

What We Found:

The short answer is no, you don’t a choice right now which vaccine you get.

The long explanation for ‘why’ is complex.

“It's a complicated process, there are actually 50 separate state vaccine distribution plans,” Dr. Parekh said.

According to Dr. Parekh each state gets its own proportional supply of the three vaccines. If you want to see how much, the Health and Human Services website shows the state by state allocation on a daily basis.

“Then the state needs to make the decision of where these doses should go, and, and what quantity should go, where,” Dr. Parekh continued.

From there vaccines get distributed to the counties or health departments based on need. But no, you won’t have a choice in which vaccine you get it.