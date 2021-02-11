VERIFY: COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 approved by FDA panel. Here's what that means

Thousands of vaccines will be available in the next several weeks starting Wednesday morning, according to a spokesperson at Children’s National Hospital.

WASHINGTON — Some children in D.C. may be getting their COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Wednesday.

Question:

FDA panel approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old. What does that mean?

Our sources:

Dr. Claire Googaard, Medical Director of the COVID-19 program at Children’s National Hospital.

The Food And Drug Administration (FDA)

The Robert Wood Foundation

Here's What We Learned:

Thousands of vaccines will be available in the next several weeks starting Wednesday morning – by invite-only, according to a spokesperson at Children’s National Hospital.

“First we want to vaccinate those who are most at risk of having [a] severe complication from coronavirus, either based off their own medical history or based off where they live and the risk of exposure,” said Dr. Boogaard.

The vaccine was studied in about 3,100 children ages 5 through 11 with no serious side effects. Still, the healthcare non-profit the Robert Woods foundation surveyed parents and found 71% are concerned about side effects, according to the FDA authorization news release.

“Yes, it was only studied in a couple 1,000 people and we're about to roll it out to the masses and give it to millions of kids. And there is a small chance that we will be able to start identifying those one-in-a-million rare side effects as we do that,” said Dr. Boogaard.

Her advice to parents still on the fence? Talk to your doctor and weigh the benefits and the risks.

“I'm going to take that chance because that'll give her the protection that'll keep her in school or keep us healthy. And it'll get us all one step closer to ending this pandemic. I’m a parent and a child advocate and these kids have given up so much to essentially protect the health of all of us old people, people in the community that are more at risk,” explained the Doctor. “In my opinion, they're incredible superheroes, and they deserve to feel safe again and participate in a normal healthy life.”