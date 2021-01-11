COVID-19 vaccines for kids could be available later this week

The CDC is set to approve the Pfizer children's vaccine soon. Here are some answers to your vaccine questions.

WASHINGTON — This week, the Centers for Disease Control will decide whether to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 years old.

The vaccine for younger kids just received FDA approval. But before it starts going into arms, the CDC needs to sign off on it.

The CDC’s vaccine advisers will be meeting Tuesday and they’re likely to approve the vaccine for kids on the same day. Here are some answers to your vaccine questions.

Question:

When will the Pfizer vaccine be available for children ages 5 to 11?

Answer:

Even though the CDC is meeting Tuesday -- that doesn’t mean it will be available right away.

It’ll take a few days to get the program up and running. The White House some appointments will be available likely by the end of the week, but the majority will start opening up early next week.

Question:

Will kids ages 5 to 11 get the same dosage as adults?

Answer:

No. The dosage is much smaller for kids. That’s part of the reason for the delay: Kid-specific vaccine doses need to be shipped.

According to Pfizer, the children in its study received a two-dose regimen like adults, but with 1/3 of the vaccine. Adults receive 30 micrograms, and now the FDA has authorized that children ages 5 to 11 get only 10 micrograms.

“Because kids have such a robust immune system and their ability to respond to that stimulus is so great, they found they can use a lower dose, said Dr. Aaron Milstone, of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Question:

How effective is the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11?

Answer:

Very.

In Pfizer’s clinical trial – the company says vaccine was shown to be 90.7% effective at preventing symptomatic disease in children. So it’s an important tool to keeping kids safe.

So doctors are recommending children be vaccinated, especially ahead of holiday gatherings.

"This is awesome,” said Dr. Claire Boogaard with Children’s National Hospital. “There are no serious side-effects giving this lower dose of the vaccine, this lower group of kids and it still protects kids from getting the infection."

A lot of people do ask whether it’s worth giving the vaccine to kids because it doesn’t affect them as much. But that’s a misnomer.

According to federal health officials, about 1.9 million kids in America between ages 5 and 11 have been infected with covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

More than 8,300 have been hospitalized, many requiring intensive care.