If you've lost your COVID-19 vaccine card, here's what you should do

Images of lost vaccine cards at TSA checkpoints have popped up across social media. How can you get it back or replace it?

WASHINGTON — What happens if you lose your vaccine card? Those little pieces of paper have become almost as essential as a driver’s license.

You need them to get into certain businesses and sometimes to fly internationally.

If you lose it, what can you do?

This started after the TSA tweeted about vaccine cards left at the airport. In the picture, a TSA agent holds dozens of vaccine cards left behind at Dulles International. Then offers some help into how you can recover the.

We took a larger look at the lost vaccine cards. Not just if you lose it in transit, but what about in general?

QUESTION:

What do you do if you lose your vaccine card?

OUR SOURCES:

ANSWER:

There are several avenues to reclaim a lost card and to replace cards lost for good.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Let’s start with the picture.

JUST IN: Travelers are bringing COVID cards to @TSA checkpoints and unfortunately many are leaving them behind. These were left at @Dulles_Airport security checkpoints in just this last month. They are at our Lost & Found Office. https://t.co/mnPs9ccz15. Come back to claim yours. pic.twitter.com/S1jLgZcRkI — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) January 21, 2022

If you think you lost your vaccine card at the airport the TSA will be your point of contact.

You can go to the TSA website and find the information for the lost and found at the airports you traveled through.

But, what if you did that and still can’t find it anywhere? What’s next?

According to the CDC, you need to first contact your vaccine provider. If you can’t get a replacement through them, you need to contact your state health department.

Some state health departments have vaccination record websites to get your information.

If your state does not, it will have the contact information for officials who can help get your records.