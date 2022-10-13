What comes after Jan. 6 Committee public hearings conclude? | Verify

WASHINGTON — The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will have its first hearing since the summer Thursday afternoon.
Like in previous hearings, committee members are hyping up new testimony and evidence, as they seek to determine how the events of the day were able to happen, and prove their conclusions to the American people.
The hearing begins at 1 p.m. A lot has happened since the last public hearing, so we’re verifying the answers to your questions about what comes next.
OUR SOURCES:
- The January 6 Committee and its establishing resolution
- House Rules
- U.S. Constitution
Is this the final Jan. 6 Committee public hearing?
There are currently no future hearings on the committee’s public schedule. With the midterms just weeks away, many expect it to be, but we can’t say for certain, as the committee could announce another public hearing.
The public hearings were expected to wrap over the summer.
Does the committee have a deadline?
Yes. This is a “select committee.” That means according to House Rules, the committee ceases to exist at the end of this Congressional term, or earlier. The Jan. 6 Committee’s establishing resolution dissolves it 30 days after issuing its final report.
What happens after hearings conclude?
The committee will publish a formal report, “containing such findings, conclusions, and recommendations for corrective measures” necessary, according to the house resolution creating the committee. They could also issue criminal referrals, including against former President Donald Trump, but different members have said different things about how likely that is.. Since the Constitution and House Rules state the committee itself can’t press charges, it would be up to the Justice Department to take up those criminal referrals for further legal action.
