With the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The American Red Cross has a constant and ongoing need for blood and platelet donations.

With the ongoing pandemic, the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to meet the needs of patient care.

THE QUESTION:

If I donate blood to Red Cross, will it reduce my COVID-19 immunity from my two shots?

THE SOURCES:

Central and Southern Ohio region of the American Red Cross

THE ANSWER:

No, donating blood will not reduce a donor's protection from the virus.

WHAT WE FOUND:

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross explains, "Donating blood after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine does not reduce a donor’s protection from the virus. Similar to other vaccines such as measles, mumps or influenza, the COVID-19 vaccine is designed to generate an immune response to help protect an individual from illness."

The spokesperson went on the donor's immune response is not impacted by blood. In most cases, there is no blood donation deferral time after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

"However, knowing the name of the vaccine manufacturer is important in determining blood donation eligibility. The Red Cross, like all blood collectors in the U.S., is required to follow the eligibility guidelines by the FDA, including guidance regarding blood donor eligibility related to those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine."

To learn more, click here: