No, there's no shortage of Plan B following the Dobbs decision

Though there's no widespread shortage of the contraceptive, some stores are putting purchase limits in place.

WASHINGTON — In the weeks following the Supreme Court decision overturning the Constitutional right to an abortion, the questions keep coming about what happens next. That’s included speculation on social media that one contraceptive pill could soon disappear from shelves. Turns out, stores are working to prevent that, but in the meantime say they have “ample” supply.

THE QUESTION:

Is there a Plan B shortage?

THE SOURCES:

The FDA

CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Walmart spokespeople

THE ANSWER:

No, though you may still be limited in how many you can purchase.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Plan B is the name brand of an emergency contraceptive used to stop a pregnancy after other family planning methods failed or weren’t used.

Despite social media concern and tweets about a “Plan B shortage” following the Supreme Court decision, there isn’t a widespread issue at this time. The FDA tracks medicine shortages and supply disruptions on its website. Levonorgestrel, the formal name for the morning-after pill, is not listed.

The retailers we talked to say they have ample supply, but they may use purchase limits to ensure they can keep it in stock.

Shortly after the Supreme Court Decision, Rite Aid confirms its stores began capping sales at three boxes per customer.

”The limit of three per person will help us ensure availability and access for our customers,” a spokesperson emailed us, adding they currently have an adequate supply.

At CVS, a sharp increase in sales led to a temporary purchase limit –that’s been lifted, spokespeople tell us, now that demand is back to normal.

A Walmart spokesperson says they don’t have a limit on Plan B right now, but if there’s a surge in demand at a particular store the local management has discretion to put one in place, and that they’ll often set purchase limits on certain products to prevent stockpiling or reselling.

A Walgreens spokesperson says they have “ample supply to meet customer demand,” but to ensure ongoing access there’s a purchase limit of 15 products per customer when shopping online.

Target didn’t respond to our request for comment–but when we checked, the maximum number of Plan B available for purchase on Target.com is six per order.

Plan B is not considered an “abortion pill”--the FDA categorizes it with other birth control methods. However, because of the way Plan B works to prevent pregnancy, some are concerned its future could be in jeopardy in states that declare life begins at fertilization.