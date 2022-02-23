Married people can't file their income taxes single but you do have some options

If you're married and want to keep your finances separate from your spouse, you cannot file income taxes as single, but there are options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taxes aren't due in the U.S. until April 18 but it's never too early to get your finances in order and filed.

WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team is answering your questions about how to file, new tax rules and other situations that may apply to you when filing with the IRS.

For instance, what if a couple is married and spouses want to keep their finances separate? What are your options?

THE QUESTION

If you're married and want to keep finances separate, can you file as single?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, you can not file as single if you are married; However, you can file taxes separately from your spouse.

WHAT WE FOUND

The IRS recognizes five filing statuses:

Single

Married filing separately

Married filing jointly

Head of Household

Qualifying Widower

According to the IRS, your marital status on Dec. 31 determines whether you are considered married for that year. Married people may file their federal income taxes jointly or separately.

"You would file as married filing separately, and not jointly if you want to do that and people do that," Henry said.

According to the IRS, a "joint" return allows spouses to combine their income and deduct combined expenses on a single tax return. If you use the designation "married, filing separately," each spouse signs, files, and bears responsibility for their own tax return.

"When you're filing jointly, and your married filing two separate tax returns can put you in a higher rate, but it's not the same as filing as single," Henry said.

According to Henry, figuring the tax both ways can determine which filing status will result in the lowest tax, but usually, it's filing jointly.

