VERIFY: NC landlords must make repairs in a timely fashion, but 'timely' can vary by problem

With AC units working overtime this week, some may give in to the heat. Are landlords on the clock to fix them?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Temperatures are heating up this summer, making air conditioners work hard, and even break down. Those renting their living space might go through a landlord to ensure their repairs.

So, is there a time period in which the landlord has to fix the issue?

THE QUESTION

Are North Carolina landlords required to make repairs in a timely fashion?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, North Carolina landlords are required to make repairs in a timely fashion.

WHAT WE FOUND

North Carolina lawmakers wrote up 40 pages of state law on residential rental agreements, with a section on repairs.

The state law states that repairs must be done "within a reasonable period of time based upon the severity of the condition, repair, or remedy."

"Typically, courts will allow a landlord, a number of days to either come to the property to look at the issue on their own or to get a inspector or some sort of contractor on site, get some quotes and then decide how to move forward and fixing a problem," Mumper said.

There are also some high-urgency issues that would deserve an immediate response, like a flood or fire damage. The law, however, is not specific about what is considered a severe repair.

Mumper's suggestion for tenants is to notify their landlords immediately of any problems, then, follow up the disclosure with a written request for repairs.

