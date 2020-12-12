VERIFY: Do people really win the Publishers Clearing House? Or is it a scam?

The company says these drawings range from $1,000 all the way up their grand prize of $5,000 a week forever.



How can they afford this?



Well, when you look at the fine print, ‘forever’ means the winner's lifetime and the lifetime of another person of their choice, usually their spouse or their kid.



So, let’s assume a grand prize winner and their child, together they live for 100 years.



The payout would be $26 million.



That's a lot of money, but according to the company, they bring in nearly a billion dollars a year.



So, a $26 million grand prize is just a drop in the bucket.



According to the company's website, they've given away $465 million over the entire history of the company.



That's still only half of what the company makes in just one year.



But do REAL PEOPLE actually win these prizes?



Well, just ask Marybeth from Minneapolis.



"It's honest to goodness real,” Marybeth says.



She won $100,000 when the Publishers Clearing House showed up at her front door back in January.



And she can Verify the check is real, it's sitting in her bank account right now.



"it's just like you see on TV and I just screamed. I was like, no way."



She says the only bad thing about winning is the scammers.



Within two hours of getting the money she started getting fake phone calls from scammers who were trying to get a piece of that money.



It's why she asked us to hide her identity and not share her last name.



"Caller ID has been my friend. If we don't recognize the number we just don't answer it."



Marybeth is right to be worried.



While the Publishers Clearing House is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with an A+ rating, the BBB says scammers take advantage of that trust and they use it to take people's money.



We ran a story two years ago when a local woman was scammed out of $100,000.



Besides the scammers, there are a few other things you need to keep in mind when it comes to the Publishers Clearing House.



According to the company, your odds of winning the grand prize are one in 6.2 billion.



Compare that to your odds of winning the Powerball, one in 292 million, and the Publishers Clearing House is nearly 21 times harder to win.



And while you can enter every day and increase your odds for free, Marybeth you have to scroll through literally hundreds of digital ads every time you enter to win.