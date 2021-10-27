Republicans making headway in Virginia early voting

Early voting in Virginia ends Saturday, Oct. 30.

ARLINGTON, Va. — The race for governor in Virginia is heating up as candidates approach the homestretch before next week's general election.

All eyes are on the early vote so WUSA9 broke down the numbers of early voters.

QUESTION:

What are the Virginia early voting numbers?

OUR SOURCES:

ANSWER:

According to the Department of Elections, the Commonwealth has nearly 6 million registered voters.

“I just want to make sure my vote counted,” said Nancy England Adams waiting in line to vote Tuesday.

WUSA9 has learned more residents have already cast their ballots early for the hotly contested governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glen Youngkin than in the last gubernatorial election (2017).

Check out these numbers from the Virginia Public Access Project:

As of Monday, Oct. 25 almost 724,965 people voted early compared to 195,634 early voters in 2017 (calculated 11/7/2017).

Voters standing in line at the Walter Reed Community Center in Arlington Tuesday credit the accessibility of early voting.

“Much easier, absolutely,” said voter Bob Stacy, “national and local elections.”

And this year, there are incentives.

“It’s like one-stop shopping you come up [to] get your early voting and get your COVID booster as well,” said Steve Shimel.

So, let’s zero in on the numbers: Who are these early voters?

According to the latest data from the Public Access Project, Democrats have historically dominated early voting, but Republicans are gaining headway. So far, Democrats make up 56.8% of early in-person votes, Republicans 40.8%.

Democrats who mailed in their votes account for 75.9% of the tally, Republicans 21.4%.

"I’m happy to see people get out and vote no matter who they vote for,” said Stacy.